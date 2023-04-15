Knoxville runners set to compete in Boston Marathon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, a large contingent of Knoxville runners will compete in the Boston Marathon. This group of athletes has regular lives with families and jobs so practice usually comes early in the day for these dedicated athletes.

“Well, it definitely makes my heart scream,” said Bobby Holcombe when describing what it meant to have such a special Knoxville Endurance team.

For one of these athletes, Matt Rouse, it will be his sixth Boston Marathon. Rouse is a husband and father to three girls and works full-time. His wife is also an avid runner and a top performer in marathon competitions.

So, their training schedule often alternates. On Tuesday, Rouse took the 5:00 a.m. shift.

“We have an equal level of crazy, and so we’re able to trade-off. We get three little girls,” said Rouse. “And so one of us is usually out here 4:30 or 5:00 o’clock and then the other might go during the school day, and we just shift back and forth, and the girls are super supportive, too. They’ve been really our biggest cheerleaders and won’t let us quit.”

After four months of training, and almost 1000 miles later, this group of runners is running for the final time on Tuesday morning on the Tom Black Track before they take to the streets of Boston for the Boston Marathon.

Brooke Nowak is competing in her first Boston Marathon on Monday.

“I have to say I’m pretty excited. First time running Boston. So I’m just excited to be there at the start line,” said Nowak.

Coaching from the sidelines, Holcombe keeps a close on his runners to ensure they keep their adrenaline at bay and keep race pace in mind.

“Everybody’s probably going out too fast,” he said. “And so that’s what we’re trying to control now is be mindful that on race day because leading into today you’ve been precise because of how heavy your legs have been feeling with all the mileage, but now it’s now they’re going to be getting to feel what it feels like tapered.”

“This group kind of pushes each other all year long for different goals and races and it’s become a community unto itself,” Rouse added. “And so going up there with that group, then you know, you’ve got some other people to cheer for to celebrate with. So it’s real special.”

Monday will also mark the 10-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon.

Rouse explained what this race and experience will mean to him. “For that community, this is like another rallying day and I think it was for the nation 10 years ago and just to be a part of that, and you can hear the intensity even 10 years later, and I think it’s going to be an important day for them to again, ‘Hey, we’re Boston Strong, and we’re gonna go celebrate this marathon.,”

Many of these runners will leave by Saturday for the Boston Marathon.

