Scattered showers and storms return for Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our quiet weather doesn’t last long as our next cold front arrives for Sunday bringing scattered showers and storms with it for the start of the day. Thankfully the unsettled weather doesn’t last long as we see sunshine making its return Monday, but so do the winds as our gust begin to pick up.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will cool a little slower tonight as we see clouds beginning to increase overnight and winds turn in out of the south overnight. Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s and lower 60s for Sunday morning. Scattered showers and storms will also be approaching from the west as we head closer to 5 a.m. along the Plateau and then pushing into the Valley as we head closer to sunrise. Make sure to pack the rain gear if you are heading out early.

Widespread rain will be around for much of the morning, then we turn a little more scattered through the afternoon as the cold front swings through. Winds will be breezy for Sunday afternoon with gust approaching 30 mph at times. Temperatures will warm nicely with a little late day sunshine helping us to warm into the lower 70s making it a nice end to the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Winds will continue to be a factor heading into early next week as well with winds gusting 35-40 mph through Monday afternoon. Temperatures will drop a little for Monday with highs in the middle 60s, but warmer weather will make its way in for the middle part of the week with plenty of sunshine.

Drier weather will continue to settle in through much of next week, so outdoor plans will be perfect with sunshine and upper 70s returning by the end of the week. Our next cold front will return as we head into next Friday bringing showers and storms.

Drier weather will return as we head into next week (WVLT)

