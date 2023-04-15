Semi-truck, train crash closes Harriman Highway

THP officials said it would take some time to clear the railroad.
THP officials said it would take some time to clear the railroad.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash involving a semi-truck and a train closed Harriman Highway on Saturday morning, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said.

No one was injured in the crash, but THP officials said it would take some time to clear the railroad.

THP is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The spring car show draws thousands of people to the Pigeon Forge Parkway.
Spring Rod Run underway in Pigeon Forge
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Search underway for missing person at Cosby Campground
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Troubled Waters: Smokies trout disappearing
Troubled Waters: Missing Trout of the Smokies

Latest News

Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Sunshine ahead today, rain & storms return Sunday.
Train crashes with semi
photo of the Tennessee House of Representatives
New bill could ban certain topics from Tennessee college campuses
The McNabb Center graduated 30 law enforcement officers.
Thirty Knoxville grads complete 40 hours of crisis intervention training