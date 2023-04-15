Semi-truck, train crash closes Harriman Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash involving a semi-truck and a train closed Harriman Highway on Saturday morning, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said.

No one was injured in the crash, but THP officials said it would take some time to clear the railroad.

THP is investigating the crash.

🚨🚨🚨@THPKnoxville is investigating a non-injury crash involving a CMV 🚛 and a train🚂 located at 1670 Harriman Highway. Cleanup will take some time, so please 🙏drive slowly 🐌 and cautiously🚧if you can't avoid traveling through the area. pic.twitter.com/A4tFCTiF3F — THPKnoxville (@THPKnoxville) April 15, 2023

