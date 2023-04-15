Semi-truck, train crash closes Harriman Highway
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash involving a semi-truck and a train closed Harriman Highway on Saturday morning, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said.
No one was injured in the crash, but THP officials said it would take some time to clear the railroad.
THP is investigating the crash.
