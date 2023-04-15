Thirty Knoxville grads complete 40 hours of crisis intervention training

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, The McNabb Center graduated 30 law enforcement officers, first responders, health care professionals and homeland security officials from its crisis intervention training inside the Knoxville City Courtroom.

Candice Allen with the McNabb Center told WVLT News they each completed 40 hours of intensive training to keep non-violent offenders from overcrowding jails, and causing injuries to officers and innocent bystanders while also breaking stigmas.

“When we start the class, I think we really address everyone’s ideas on what mental illness is, substance abuse and we also address their thoughts and feelings about it when they first start out,” Allen said.

According to the National Library of Medicine, executing proper de-escalation measures can reduce stigma and provide a more dignified way for patients to recover from the crisis in a safe way.

The center’s training also connects officers with mental health professionals for support when a threatening situation unfolds.

Allen told WVLT News the co-response team has answered more than 2,700 crisis calls since its launch in 2019. Three more pairs have been added to the team.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.