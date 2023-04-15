Tyler Childers announces two Tennessee shows on upcoming tour

Country music star visits two cities in the Tennessee as part of his “Send in the Hounds” tour.
Paintsville native Tyler Childers received his first Grammy Award nomination // Facebook
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country music star Tyler Childers will play two shows in Tennessee as a part of his “Send in the Hounds” tour.

The first show will be in Johnson City on May 10 and a second Manchester during the Bonnaroo Music Festival on June 17.

Childers’s tour began April 14 in New Orleans, Louisiana and will travel across the country before ending in Greenwood Village, Colorado on Sept. 30.

Childers released his breakthrough album Purgatory in 2017, with his 2022 album Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? charting at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

You can get your tickets here.

