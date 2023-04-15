Vols drop series opener at #5 Arkansas

By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 14, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite jumping out to an early lead with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, defensive miscues and a tough night at the plate proved to be too much to overcome for No. 16 Tennessee as No. 5 Arkansas won the series opener, 5-2, in front of a sold-out crowd on Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. Leadoff man Jared Dickey led the Volunteers at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run, but was the only UT player to drive in a run and finish with multiple hits on the night.

The Vols wasted no time getting on the board as Dickey deposited the fourth pitch of the game into the Arkansas bullpen for a leadoff home run, his sixth round tripper of the season. The Big Orange added another run later in the inning as Christian Moore scored on a balk by Razorbacks’ pitcher Hunter Hollan to make it 2-0.

Those ended up being the only runs Hollan gave up in the game, as the junior lefty finished with six strikeouts over six innings to pick up the win and improve to 6-1 on the year.

Sloppy fielding plagued Tennessee in the bottom of the third, as a pair of errors aided the Hogs’ three-run inning. A dropped flip at second base on a potential double play ball put runners on the corners with no outs before a throwing error on a steal attempt allowed the first run to score for the Razorbacks. Moments later, center fielder Tavian Josenberger put the Hogs ahead with a two-run homer to right center.

Arkansas added a run in the fourth and the fifth innings to increase its lead to 5-2, which proved to be the final score as neither side was able to plate a run over the final four innings.

