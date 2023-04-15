Waking up to patchy fog, sunshine ahead today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of dense fog across the area for our Saturday. We’re going to see the sunshine build in for the afternoon with more storms ahead for Sunday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ve got sunshine building in for much of Saturday. Saturday really is the better of our two day weekend. By the afternoon look for mostly sunny skies and temperatures warm in the mid to upper 70s.

Overnight, we’ll start to see increasing clouds and that lead to what we wake up to on Sunday morning. Sunday, we’ll start around 58 degrees with showers and storms that have already arrived by sunrise.

Showers and storms will be with us off and on through the day on Sunday, some heavy downpours will be a part of these storms.

LOOKING AHEAD

Moving ahead to Monday and we’ll start see our clearing trend. With mostly sunny skies for the afternoon we’ll be cooler as temperatures are only in the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. Monday will be breezy at times with gusts reaching near 25 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday we climb back into the 70s with lots of sunshine.

Our next best chance for rain some late Friday into Saturday. Before than we’ll have temperatures reaching the upper 70s to near 80 headed towards the end of the week.

Scattered rain and storms will be with us on Sunday. (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.