White edges Orange out in annual Tennessee spring scrimmage

The Vols scrimmaged in Neyland on Saturday, giving Tennessee fans a preview of the upcoming season.
Smokey runs through the end zone during the game between the Georgia State Panthers and the...
Smokey runs through the end zone during the game between the Georgia State Panthers and the Tennessee Volunteers in Neyland Stadium on August 31, 2019. Photo by Steven Bridges/University of Tennessee(Steven Bridges | University of Tennessee)
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The annual Orange and White game returned to Neyland Stadium on Saturday following weeks of spring practice. After the 30-minute first half and 20-minute second half concluded, White managed to win it by a field goal with a final score of 17 to 14.

The traditional end to spring training camp saw Tennessee’s first real look at the highly anticipated addition of Freshman Quarterback Nico Iamaleava, making this his debut appearance in Neyland.

Third string quarterback Gaston Moore lead scoring on Saturday with two touchdown passes, followed by starting QB Joe Milton with one and Freshman Cameron Seldon running one into the checkerboard.

Coach Huepel gives his thoughts on the Orange and White game.

