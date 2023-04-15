White edges Orange out in annual Tennessee spring scrimmage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The annual Orange and White game returned to Neyland Stadium on Saturday following weeks of spring practice. After the 30-minute first half and 20-minute second half concluded, White managed to win it by a field goal with a final score of 17 to 14.

The traditional end to spring training camp saw Tennessee’s first real look at the highly anticipated addition of Freshman Quarterback Nico Iamaleava, making this his debut appearance in Neyland.

Third string quarterback Gaston Moore lead scoring on Saturday with two touchdown passes, followed by starting QB Joe Milton with one and Freshman Cameron Seldon running one into the checkerboard.

Coach Huepel gives his thoughts on the Orange and White game.

