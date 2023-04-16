Chemical that caused evacuation at BNA identified
Air test results indicate that the sample was a solvent, Butoxyethyl Acetate, commonly used in lacquers, varnishes, enamels and resins.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville International Airport (BNA) evacuated Concourse C due to the presence of a noxious odor, according to a statement from BNA.
The Metropolitan Nashville Fire Department (MNFD) conducted an air quality test. Air test results indicate that the sample was a solvent, Butoxyethyl Acetate, commonly used in lacquers, varnishes, enamels and resins.
MNFD determined there were no air containments.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop to facilitate the safe resumption of operations.
As of 4:42 p.m., BNA officials said Concourse C has reopened, and we will continue to monitor the situation.
“We encourage travelers to check with the airlines for the status of arriving and departing flights,” BNA officials said in a statement.
MNFD said one person was taken to Tri Star Summit with non-life-threatening injuries.
