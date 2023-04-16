Chilly start Monday, plenty of sunshine for the afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold front has brought a change in temperatures as we continue to cool through the night with Monday morning starting out below average. Plenty of sunshine will return as we head into Monday as high pressure settles in with a quiet pattern for much of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Skies will continue to clear as we head through the night and that will allow temperatures to cool rather quickly as dry weather begins to funnel in. Winds will be a little breezy from time to time as well with 15 mph gust possible. Temperatures start out in the lower 40s for many Monday morning, so you’ll need a light jacket before heading out the door.

Plenty of sunshine will return for Monday afternoon helping to boost temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. The bigger story will be the winds as they will be blowing out of the west-southwest at 10-20 mph with gust closer to 35-40 mph for the afternoon. Make sure to tie down any loose items around the house with the blustery conditions. Thankfully quiet weather will settle in for much of the week giving us time to get outdoors.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll slowly begin to warm as we move through the week with highs in the middle 70s on Tuesday and the lower 80s making a return starting Wednesday and lasting through Thursday. Our next cold front will be slow to move in as drier weather last through Thursday evening.

The next cold front looks to bring scattered showers and storms starting Friday with a few breaks in between rounds of rain that linger into Saturday. Enjoy the drier weather for now as temperatures begin to warm.

We'll see plenty of sunshine through the week (WVLT)

