Cold front brings scattered rain and storms and cooler air

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front is moving through today providing scattered rain and storms. We’ll clear out later this afternoon and cool off to start the new work week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting out in the upper 50s to lower 60s this morning with gloomy and wet conditions. Scattered downpours are moving through the region, but we should get a small break from the rain by sunrise.

As this cold front moves through, a line of rain and storms arrives mid-day to early afternoon. This also allows us to hit our high of 70 mid-day and drop into the upper 60s by the afternoon. We should dry out and see some sunshine by the later afternoon to evening hours. It’s a breezy day with winds gusting up to 30 mph throughout the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Those winds pick up Monday with gusts up to 35 mph. Sunshine returns though with cooler temperatures. We’ll start out in the lower 40s and only warm to near 66 degrees by Monday afternoon.

A quiet weather pattern sets up for the new week. Sunshine is expected throughout the majority of the week with highs getting back into the lower 80s by the end of the week.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, rain and storms return Friday, and look to stick around into the weekend. Temperatures dip back down by next Sunday.

Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

