Scene clear after ‘possible suspicious package’ found

Officials asked people to avoid the area if possible.
Knoxville Police Department's Bomb Squad is investigating a 'suspicious package.'
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials investigated a possible suspicious package, according to an announcement on Sunday morning.

KPD’s Explosive Ordinance Detail unit and the FBI were sent to the 500 block of West Vine Avenue near the Old City at around 9:30 a.m.

The scene was clear by 12:00 p.m., and the package was non-explosive. Officials told WVLT News that there will be additional updates later.

This is a developing story.

