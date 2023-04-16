Scene clear after ‘possible suspicious package’ found

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials investigated a possible suspicious package, according to an announcement on Sunday morning.

KPD’s Explosive Ordinance Detail unit and the FBI were sent to the 500 block of West Vine Avenue near the Old City at around 9:30 a.m.

The scene was clear by 12:00 p.m., and the package was non-explosive. Officials told WVLT News that there will be additional updates later.

Officials asked people to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.

KPD EOD personnel have been dispatched to the 500 block of W. Vine Avenue to investigate a possible suspicious package. Please avoid the area, if possible. Updates will follow. pic.twitter.com/XnZhEqE0Qm — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 16, 2023

