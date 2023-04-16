KPD: Shots fired in Old City, male suspect at large
The shooter is no longer believed to be in the area, but investigators have not located the suspect.
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A suspected domestic-related shooting occurred at N. Central Street and Willow Avenue on Saturday, according to The Knoxville Police Department.
KPD officials said a man reportedly fired shots at two people before fleeing the scene in a car. Officials also said nobody was hit in the shooting.
This is a developing story.
