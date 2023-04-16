KPD: Shots fired in Old City, male suspect at large

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A suspected domestic-related shooting occurred at N. Central Street and Willow Avenue on Saturday, according to The Knoxville Police Department.

KPD officials said a man reportedly fired shots at two people before fleeing the scene in a car. Officials also said nobody was hit in the shooting.

This is a developing story.

