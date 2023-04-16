KPD: Shots fired in Old City, male suspect at large

The shooter is no longer believed to be in the area, but investigators have not located the suspect.
KPD responds to a reported shooting in Old City.
KPD responds to a reported shooting in Old City.(WVLT)
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A suspected domestic-related shooting occurred at N. Central Street and Willow Avenue on Saturday, according to The Knoxville Police Department.

KPD officials said a man reportedly fired shots at two people before fleeing the scene in a car. Officials also said nobody was hit in the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The spring car show draws thousands of people to the Pigeon Forge Parkway.
Spring Rod Run underway in Pigeon Forge
Troubled Waters: Smokies trout disappearing
Troubled Waters: Missing Trout of the Smokies
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Search underway for missing person at Cosby Campground
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

Rain clears out for the afternoon with a little bit of sunshine to round out the day
Scattered showers and storms return for Sunday
More than 21 tons of trash were removed from East Tennessee rivers and creeks in 2022 through...
Ijams holds 34th River Rescue in Knox County
Tom and Ashley Ruggles released three balloons into the sky on Easter Sunday in memory of their...
East TN resort finds balloon in memory on teen more than 500 miles away
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Sunshine ahead today, rain & storms return Sunday