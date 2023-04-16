National organization helping Young-Williams animals find forever homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Like so many shelters across the country, Young-Williams Animal Center has too many animals.

Previous Coverage: Young-Williams Animal Center at critical capacity

A national organization is trying to help those animals find their forever home through jewelry.

Allyson Spellman runs a weekly show called Jewelry to the Rescue where she sells pet-themed jewelry while showing off adoptable dogs at YWAC.

“It’s also been incredibly rewarding to see the adoptive animals we’ve showcased on Jewelry to the Rescue find a forever home,” Spellman said.

She started the show when the network Jewelry Television expanded to a digital platform.

Jewelry to the Rescue not only showcases animals at YWAC in East Tennessee but across the country, a feat that YWAC representatives say is incredibly helpful.

“We’re able to highlight what so many shelters are doing across the nation and challenges they’re facing as well that the industry itself is facing,” said Justin Young with YWAC. “It’s a good opportunity not to just get our voice out there but speak for animals everywhere.”

The shelter and Spellman also wanted to share how people can volunteer to help their local animal shelter.

However, Spellman said the best reward is having animals find their new home.

“I don’t think there’s any stronger connection than the animal and the person, that whole bond and that whole experience,” Spellman said.

People have bought jewelry from the show and given it to their local animal shelter to fundraise, according to Spellman.

Anyone interested in watching the show that airs every week at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays can do so here.

