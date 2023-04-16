Police: Man wanted after shooting at girlfriend, son

Walter Lee Hill is to be considered armed and dangerous, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers officials said.
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding a fugitive accused...
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding a fugitive accused of shooting at his girlfriend and her son.(Knoxville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding a fugitive accused of shooting at his girlfriend and her son.

ETVCS officials said that the shooting happened on April 15 in the Old City

Previous Coverage: KPD: Shots fired in Old City, male suspect at large

Walter Lee Hill, 27, is to be considered armed and dangerous, and he is charged with second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault and evading arrest.

Knoxville Police Department officials said that Hill fled the scene in a 2009 Gray Chevy Impala with Tennessee tag BNW6908.

Those with information are urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

