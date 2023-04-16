Police: Man wanted after shooting at girlfriend, son

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding a fugitive accused of shooting at his girlfriend and her son.

ETVCS officials said that the shooting happened on April 15 in the Old City

Walter Lee Hill, 27, is to be considered armed and dangerous, and he is charged with second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault and evading arrest.

Knoxville Police Department officials said that Hill fled the scene in a 2009 Gray Chevy Impala with Tennessee tag BNW6908.

Those with information are urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

