Tenn. students send letters to Gov. Bill Lee to prevent school shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young Tennesseans are stepping up to prevent another school mass shooting.

More than two weeks after deadly gun violence at a private Christian school in Nashville, some elementary students took up their cause with a pen after school Wednesday―leaving a box of handwritten letters all addressed to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

Students say they want meaningful gun law legislation and better school safety measures.

“Governor, I wish that you could help us and that we can all stay safe,” said an elementary school student.

After writing those letters to the governor, the students along with their parents walked about a mile to the governor’s mansion to drop off the letters.

