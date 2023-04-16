Truck catches fire on road in Bell Co. KY

The early-morning fire saw multiple crews respond.
Truck Fire in Bell County
Truck Fire in Bell County
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FOURMILE, Ky. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, around 12 a.m., a vehicle fire broke out in Bell County, Ky. in front of the Kentucky Utilities Power Plant just past the Fourmile bridge.

According to officials, the driver of the truck and his wife smelled what they thought was plastic burning plastic while driving. Shortly after, they say that they saw smoke coming through the vents, at which point they opened the doors to exit the vehicle on the side of the road.

The fire erupted through the dash of the truck after they were able to exit the vehicle. Nobody was injured in the fire, officials said.

The Arjay Company, Station 1, was the first truck on the scene, along with the Right Fork Company, and Pumper 5. More volunteer firefighters from Colmar and Brownies Creek Companies arrived in their private vehicles.

