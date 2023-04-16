Woman purposefully set home on fire, Ky sheriff says

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WVLT) - A Pineville woman was arrested for several charges, including arson, on Thursday, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Just after midnight on March 4, BCSD officials said Rosemary Mosley, 69, set fire to Terri and Ronnie Blevins’ home, which was being rented to another family.

The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at the home. Video surveillance reportedly showed Mosley setting the fire.

BCSD Deputy Jody Risney then served warrants to Mosley for charges she got in 2021, all related to the family that was renting the Blevins’ home.

In April 2021, a woman in the family told police that Mosley threatened her, resulting in a third-degree terroristic threatening charge.

Later that year in August, a man from that same family told police that Mosley threatened to “burn his home,” resulting in another threatening charge. BCSD officials said that the man’s home is the same home that she was seen burning on March 4.

In September 2021, BCSD officials said that Mosley and her husband were driving when another woman from the same family attempted to pass them. Mosley swerved to not let her pass then tried to run her off the road, according to BCSD officials.

Mosley was arrested on April 13, charged with first-degree arson and held on a $100,000 bond.

