5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an adult on a gravel roadway on private property in a rural area around 1 p.m.(Bob Adams / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By KMOV Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a John Deere tractor in Missouri Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an adult on a gravel roadway on private property in a rural area around 1 p.m.

The young child fell out of the tractor and was run over.

He was pronounced dead by Lincoln County EMS personnel.

No other information was provided about the accident.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illegal daycare
Police: Illegal daycare operator remains hospitalized after finding dead baby
The nest has been there for more than two years.
Eaglets hatch at Powell nest
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding a fugitive accused...
Police: Man wanted after shooting at girlfriend, son turns himself in
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says
KPD responds to a reported shooting in Old City.
KPD: Shots fired in Old City, suspect in custody

Latest News

Trench collapse
Trench Collapse
Marsiah Collins was killed during a mass shooting at a birthday party in Alabama.
Alabama shooting victim was aspiring musician looking forward to college, father says
Breezy Tuesday
Staying breezy Tuesday with sunshine and warmer temperatures
A trench rescue operation is underway, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials.
Two men partially trapped after trench collapse in North Knoxville, KFD says
A six story glass facade building, center, is believed to be the site of a foreign police...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China