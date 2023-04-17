Clinton police K-9 receives body armor donation

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clinton Police Department’s K-9 Officer Tonto will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from a non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s Inc., department officials announced Monday.

Tonto’s vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Brittany Piccola of Watchung, New Jersey. The vest will also have “In honor of Nancy Plis” embroidered on it.

The armor is expected to arrive in eight to ten weeks.

Tonto is also not the first four-legged officer to receive a donation. K-9 Rambo received a vest in 2021.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is a charity whose mission is to provide body armor and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement throughout the country. Anyone who wants to learn more or support the organization can visit the website.

