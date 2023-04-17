Cool and breezy start to the week, warming trend ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are cooler after the last cold front, but winds will help to warm us back up this week before another cold front’s rain and storms move in.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a layer day, with a light jacket coming in handy this morning! We’re all clear, with a cool breeze. Temperatures start the day in the upper 30s to low 40s.

It’s a beautiful, sunny afternoon helping temperatures climb to around 66 degrees. That is still below average for now. Now, the wind can make it feel cooler, with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight stays clear and breezy, with a southwesterly wind 10 to 20 mph. We’ll drop to around 43 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are warming back up this week, as the winds continue but also pump warmer air up from the south.

We’re topping out around 78 degrees Tuesday, with gusts around 20 mph. Wednesday and Thursday are in the low 80s, with gusts around 20 mph as well.

Friday is still around 80 degrees, but clouds increase ahead of the next cold front.

The arrival time of the rain and storms is now aimed at Friday night to Saturday, bringing us on and off rain and storms into Saturday and a midday high around 69 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a few showers are leftover Saturday night into Sunday morning. A stray mountaintop snow shower can’t be ruled out by Sunday night, as we drop the upper 30s for most of the area.

