East Tenn. law enforcement participates in National Drug Take Back Day

Law enforcement agencies across East Tennessee are hosting events to participate in the effort.
pill bottles
pill bottles(KLTV)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On April 22, law enforcement agencies across the state will participate in National Take Back Day, a day that encourages people to dispose of prescription drugs safely.

The Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Tennessee’s Department of Health and TN Together are all working together to help people properly dispose of any unused or expired medications.

TN Together officials stress the importance of doing this to help combat drug addiction. 70% of people who abuse prescription medications get the drugs from a friend or family member, according to Tennessee officials.

Law enforcement agencies across East Tennessee are hosting events to participate in the effort. Events in your area can be found in the schedule below.

