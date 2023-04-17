Family relieved after scary baby swap at daycare

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - New mother Sammi Chipman showed up to Paragould’s Tiny Blessings on Friday after work to find out her child was sent home with another parent who didn’t realize it wasn’t his kid.

When Chipman arrived at the daycare she knew something was wrong because she can usually spot her child, that is when an employee handed her someone else.

“They try to hand me a child which was not mine, I asked them multiple times where my child was and they asked me are you sure this isn’t your child,” Chipman said.

Her 3- and 1/2-month-old son Ridge was sent home with Kyle Cross, according to a Paragould Police report, another parent at the daycare but someone the Chipmans had never met.

“We had no idea who this man was, where he was, or where he went,” Chipman added. “We still to this day have no idea where he went this entire time.”

It took around one hour for Cross to return with the child.

The police report said employees at the daycare were worried Cross was intoxicated due to the “mannerisms and the odor of suspected marijuana emitting from his person.”

That is when an altercation started in the parking lot because Chipman said she had the same question as everyone else, “How does this happen?”

“How could you not know that’s not your child? How could you take someone else’s child and have no remorse,” Chipman said.

Paragould’s Tiny Blessings announced new stricter policies when parents or guardians pick up their children which their owner said was because of “COVID restrictions” but Chipman doesn’t believe it for a second.

“They are putting all these protocols in because of COVID regulations which are not true,” Chipman said. “They are supposed to have a sign-in, sign-out sheet, they are supposed to show IDs, there are a lot of things they are supposed to be doing that they have not been doing,” Chipman said.

One of the co-owners of Paragould’s Tiny Blessings Kimberley Baker released a statement saying:

“We are cooperating with all investigations concerning a matter that happened Friday. We are cooperating with families, state, and local DHS authorities.”

The Chipman family was refunded all the money they had spent at Paragould’s Tiny Blessings, and an employee at the daycare was let go.

Shortly after this story aired on Region 8 News at Five on Monday, April 17, the daycare shared a response on its Facebook page claiming the report was inaccurate.

As of 8:15 p.m. on Monday, the Paragould’s Tiny Blessings Facebook page appears to have been deactivated.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is working to ensure the buns are softer and toasted to a golden brown while having...
McDonald’s is working to upgrade and improve its burgers
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
A trench rescue operation is underway, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials.
TOSHA investigating site of Knoxville trench collapse that trapped two people
Three medical helicopters are en route to a serious crash in Monroe County.
One dead, ‘multiple injured’ after Monroe County crash
Ricardo Roman
Man arrested for rape of child, Alcoa police say

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the latest timing of the weekend cold front.
Warming up now ahead of a cold front’s rain and some mountain snow
A trench rescue operation is underway, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials.
TOSHA investigating site of Knoxville trench collapse that trapped two people
A rainbow teddy bear
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
An exterior of a Regal Cinemas location is seen in this AP file photo.
Film festival coming to Knoxville
A little kiss of smoke will make this guacamole recipe stand out!
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Smoked Guacamole