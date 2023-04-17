Knoxville Opera to feature its first female conductor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Opera will present Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro on April 28 and 30. With the show, the company will also present its first-ever female conductor.

Laurie Rogers will be the conductor, the first-ever woman to conduct a show at the Knoxville Opera. Rogers is the Head of Music Staff at Opera Saratoga and has worked as a conductor, pianist and vocal coach across the world.

“We are thrilled to have Laurie Rogers as the first female conductor in Knoxville Opera’s history,” said Jason Hardy, Knoxville Opera’s General Director & CEO. “She brings an exceptional level of talent and experience to the podium, and we are excited to see her lead our talented cast of singers and musicians in this production of The Marriage of Figaro.”

The performances will be at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. on April 28 and 2:30 p.m. on April 30. Tickets range from $25 to $125 and can be purchased on the Knoxville Opera’s website or by calling the box office at (865) 524-0795.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.