Knoxville Police Department data says crime is down in Knoxville

KPD’s Crime Analysis Unit compiled the numbers and compared them to the same date range from 2022 and found that crime had dropped significantly.
Knoxville skyline
Knoxville skyline(Melissa Russell)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department released their 2023 quarterly report on crime levels in the area Monday. The report, which contains preliminary numbers, covers the first quarter of 2023.

KPD’s Crime Analysis Unit compiled the numbers and compared them to the same date range from 2022 and found that crime had dropped significantly. That’s welcome news, as certain crimes, namely violent gun-related crime, has been increasing in the city from year-to-year.

Previous Coverage: Gun violence increases in Knoxville | KPD releases problem analysis

According to KPD’s latest numbers, murders dropped 33% when comparing the first quarters of 2022 and 2023. Additionally, the report states that the number of non-fatal shooting victims dropped 13%, robberies were down nearly 30%, vehicle burglaries were down by 16% and motor vehicle thefts dropped 10%. Property crimes were down 14% citywide as well, according to KPD.

This comes after a major spike in gun-related crime in 2020 and 2021, which was reported by KPD officials in a 2019-2021 gun violence analysis report, released at the end of last year.

“I am proud of the men and women of our department for their exceptional work through the first quarter of the year,” Chief of Police Paul Noel said. “I believe these numbers are a reflection of our officers’ unerring commitment to our fundamental mission as an organization to reduce crime. There is still work to be done, as always, but I am encouraged by the first-quarter data and very proud of our department’s collective efforts.”

Between 2019 and 2021, Knoxville’s homicide rate almost doubled. That number appears to be shrinking, however, according to KPD’s data.

Previous Coverage: Gun violence in Knoxville nearly doubled in three years

Murders and non-fatal shootings dropped 50% and 29% respectively between the first quarter of 2022 and 2022.

