Knoxville rodeo to benefit ALS Association

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - May 1 marks the beginning of ALS Awareness Month, but some event organizers are planning to ring in the month a bit early. The FarmHouse Judy Memorial ALS Rodeo is set for Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center on April 28 and 29.

ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, affects nerve cells in the brain and spine, causing a loss of motor functions that can lead to death.

The rodeo, which features a family-friendly show put on by professional athletes, honors Judy Murray. Murray was diagnosed with ALS in January of 2021 and lost her battle that December.

The FarmHouse Judy Memorial ALS Rodeo is aimed at bringing awareness to ALS while raising funds for research and support programs for families.

“We’re so excited to be the unofficial kickoff to ALS Awareness Month for East Tennessee while bringing a sport I’m passionate about to Knoxville,” rodeo organizer Kevin DeBusk said. “And we’re honored to partner with The ALS Association and FarmHouse Fraternity to bring awareness for this disease to the community while honoring my mother-in-law’s memory and Grabbing ALS by the Horns.”

The show itself will include bull riding, rodeo clown Austin Sanders and more. There will be food and business vendors as well.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be found here.

