Lady Vols basketball coach Kellie Harper gets contract extension

After the success of the Lady Vols, the University of Tennessee offered Coach Kellie Harper a contract extension on Monday.
Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper directs her players in the second half of a women's college...
Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper directs her players in the second half of a women's college basketball game against Belmont in the second round of the NCAA tournament Monday, March 21, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the success of the Lady Vols, the University of Tennessee offered Coach Kellie Harper a contract extension on Monday.

Her contract will now last through the 2027-28 season. Last year, the university announced her contract would run through the 2026-27 season.

Previous Coverage: Following NCAA Sweet 16 Run, White Extends Kellie Harper’s Contract

UT officials said that Harper helped the women’s team achieve their highest overall (25) and SEC (13) victory totals since 2015. Harper has also produced a WNBA first-round draft pick for the third consecutive year, a feat only 10 all-time coaches have achieved.

Previous Coverage: Lady Vol Horston selected 9th in WNBA Draft by Seattle

“She’s among an elite group of coaches in achieving that, and it didn’t happen by accident,” Director of Athletics Danny White said.

The Lady Vols advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament this past season before they were edged out by Virginia Tech, 73-64.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for the belief and trust Danny and Tennessee have placed in me and my staff to lead the Lady Vol program where we all want to go,” Harper said. “The journey to the top isn’t easy, but I’m really proud of the investment our players have displayed in pursuing our goals and fighting through some adversity along the way.”

