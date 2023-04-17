Man arrested for rape of child, Alcoa police say

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested for aggravated rape of a child, according to a release from the Alcoa Police Department.

On April 10, APD officers were sent to Blount Memorial Hospital for a report of a sexual assault of a child.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the grandmother of the child. She told officers she had seen Ricardo D. Roman sexually assaulting the child. When Roman left the home, the woman said she immediately took the victim to the hospital where police were contacted.

Based on statements from the victim and the grandmother, detectives obtained warrants for two counts of aggravated rape of a child, among other charges.

Roman was first arrested in Cocke County but then he was transported to Blount County Detention Center and held on a $800,000 bond.

