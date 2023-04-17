Man arrested for rape of child, Alcoa police say

The grandmother had seen Ricardo D. Roman sexually assaulting the child, according to the Alcoa Police Department.
Ricardo Roman
Ricardo Roman(Blount County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested for aggravated rape of a child, according to a release from the Alcoa Police Department.

On April 10, APD officers were sent to Blount Memorial Hospital for a report of a sexual assault of a child.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the grandmother of the child. She told officers she had seen Ricardo D. Roman sexually assaulting the child. When Roman left the home, the woman said she immediately took the victim to the hospital where police were contacted.

Based on statements from the victim and the grandmother, detectives obtained warrants for two counts of aggravated rape of a child, among other charges.

Roman was first arrested in Cocke County but then he was transported to Blount County Detention Center and held on a $800,000 bond.

MEDIA RELEASE Ricardo Roman Arrested [Alcoa, Tenn.] – The Alcoa Police Department responded to Blount Memorial...

Posted by Alcoa Police Department on Monday, April 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illegal daycare
Police: Illegal daycare operator remains hospitalized after finding dead baby
The nest has been there for more than two years.
Eaglets hatch at Powell nest
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding a fugitive accused...
Police: Man wanted after shooting at girlfriend, son turns himself in
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says
KPD responds to a reported shooting in Old City.
KPD: Shots fired in Old City, suspect in custody

Latest News

Rossini Festival returning to downtown Knoxville with special feature
Knoxville rodeo to benefit ALS Association
Knoxville rodeo to benefit ALS Association
SpaceX Rocket Launch Delayed
SpaceX Rocket Launch Delayed
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks winds that will warm us back up, before another cold...
Cool and breezy start to the week, warming trend ahead