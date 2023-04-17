Man missing in danger, Knoxville police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials took to Twitter to ask for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Eddie Hughes, 57 of Knoxville, was last seen at his apartment on Rocky View Way on Sunday night at around 8:00 p.m.

Knoxville police believe him to be endangered and to be on foot.

Hughes is 5′10 and walks with a cane. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.

Help us find missing and endangered Eddie Hughes, 57 of Knoxville. Eddie was last seen at his apartment on Rocky View Way last night at around 8 p.m. and was reported missing this morning. It is believed that Eddie left on foot. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fITCyCeIlj — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 17, 2023

