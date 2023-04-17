Man missing in danger, Knoxville police say

Knoxville Police Department officials took to Twitter to ask for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Eddie Hughes
Eddie Hughes(Knoxville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials took to Twitter to ask for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Eddie Hughes, 57 of Knoxville, was last seen at his apartment on Rocky View Way on Sunday night at around 8:00 p.m.

Knoxville police believe him to be endangered and to be on foot.

Hughes is 5′10 and walks with a cane. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illegal daycare
Police: Illegal daycare operator remains hospitalized after finding dead baby
The nest has been there for more than two years.
Eaglets hatch at Powell nest
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding a fugitive accused...
Police: Man wanted after shooting at girlfriend, son turns himself in
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says
KPD responds to a reported shooting in Old City.
KPD: Shots fired in Old City, suspect in custody

Latest News

Breezy Tuesday
Staying breezy Tuesday with sunshine and warmer temperatures
Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper directs her players in the second half of a women's college...
Lady Vols basketball coach Kellie Harper gets contract extension
Knoxville skyline
Knoxville Police Department data says crime is down in Knoxville
pill bottles
East Tenn. law enforcement participates in National Drug Take Back Day