Man missing in danger, Knoxville police say
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials took to Twitter to ask for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Eddie Hughes, 57 of Knoxville, was last seen at his apartment on Rocky View Way on Sunday night at around 8:00 p.m.
Knoxville police believe him to be endangered and to be on foot.
Hughes is 5′10 and walks with a cane. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.
