Man missing found safe, Knoxville police say

Knoxville Police Department officials took to Twitter to ask for the public's help in finding a missing man.
Eddie Hughes
Eddie Hughes(Knoxville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials took to Twitter to ask for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Eddie Hughes, 57 of Knoxville, was last seen at his apartment on Rocky View Way on Sunday night at around 8:00 p.m.

Knoxville police believe him to be endangered and to be on foot. On Monday, KPD officials said he was found and is safe.

