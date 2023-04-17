Mattress Firm hosting pet food drive for Young-Williams Animal Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mattress Firms across the Knoxville area are hosting a pet food drive to benefit Young-Williams Animal Center.

The drive is part of the company’s efforts to support National Volunteer Week, and the Knoxville district chose to work with YWAC.

“We are so excited to be able to help,” said Store Manager Amy Woods.

April 17 through 23, all 10 Mattress Firm locations in the area will be accepting pet food donations. Woods specifically asked for wet cat food donations as kitten season is here, but all types of food are needed.

The Kingston Pike location will also be hosting a live event to support the animals, and some furry friends will be in attendance. The event will be at 8349 Kingston Pike on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

