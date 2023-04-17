McKenna Gibson powers the Lady Vols’ Sunday win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WVLT) - Sophomore McKenna Gibson crushed a pair of three-run home runs Sunday as the sixth-ranked Lady Vols run-ruled #16 Kentucky, 15-1, to sweep the three-game series. On the weekend, Gibson went 5-for-10 (.500) at the plate with five runs scored, three three-run home runs, and 10 RBIs. She had a 1.500 slugging percentage and a 2.000 OPS.

Senior Kiki Milloy matched Gibson with two solo homers in game three, belting her 17th and 18th home runs of the year. She also had three big flies in the series, hitting a solo shot on Saturday.

As a team, Tennessee has hit 50 home runs this season, led by Milloy’s 18 and Gibson’s 13.

Gibson’s first three-run blast came in the second inning, pushing Tennessee’s lead out to six runs. In the fourth, she made it 9-0 with her second three-run shot of the game.

Not letting up, the Lady Vols poured it on in the fifth, to eventually run-rule the Wildcats.

Collectively, the Big Orange registered five runs in the frame. Milloy led off with a solo shot to right field before Tennessee loaded the bases with no out. Rylie West drove in two runs on a single, followed by Giulia Koutsoyanopulos plating a run on a sacrifice fly. A double by shortstop Mackenzie Donihoo brought in West and gave UT its final margin of victory at 15-1.

Payton Gottshall then returned to the pitcher’s circle and sat the Wildcats down in order to end the game. The senior righty tossed a one-hit complete game with one walk and seven strikeouts. The win moves her to 9-0 on the year.

Tennessee returns home Tuesday to play host to Kennesaw State starting at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.