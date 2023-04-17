Roadwork shuts down I-40 lanes in Jefferson Co.

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Road construction activities will see potential traffic delays in Jefferson County as crews resurface portions of the interstate.

Work began on Sunday, April 16, with lane closures on I-40 between Mile Marker 409.8 and Mile Marker 415.8 as crews work to repair the road.

Lane closures will be in place Sunday through Thursday evenings between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

