Roadwork shuts down I-40 lanes in Jefferson Co.

Work began on Sunday and is expected to be completed by Thursday.
Roadwork(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Road construction activities will see potential traffic delays in Jefferson County as crews resurface portions of the interstate.

Work began on Sunday, April 16, with lane closures on I-40 between Mile Marker 409.8 and Mile Marker 415.8 as crews work to repair the road.

Lane closures will be in place Sunday through Thursday evenings between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

