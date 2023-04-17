Rossini Festival returning to downtown Knoxville with special feature

This year’s festival will feature live music, food and artisan vendors and cultural activities for all.
(25 News)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Opera is set to present the annual Rossini Festival in downtown Knoxville. New this year will be the Rossini Festival App, which will allow attendees to access an interactive map, performance schedule and more.

This year’s festival will feature live music, food and artisan vendors and cultural activities for all. Parents can also take their kids to the Y Fun Zone for kid-based activities or check out the Journey Around the World, a virtual scavenger hunt.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring this beloved festival back to Knoxville with even more to offer,” said Jason Hardy, CEO and General Director of Knoxville Opera, which is aimed at creating theatre experiences for Knoxvillians.

The festival is free and planned for Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

