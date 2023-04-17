Staying breezy Tuesday with sunshine and warmer temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a cooler day, we’ll warm back up to above-average Tuesday and continue those warm temperatures before a cold front knocks us back down later this weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The clear skies and breezy conditions continue tonight with a low of around 43 degrees. Winds could still gust up to 15-20 mph overnight.

It’s another beautiful, sunny, and warmer day Tuesday! It’ll stay breezy with gusts up to 20 mph from the southwest. This helps us warm up to 78 degrees by the afternoon hours. A stray shower is possible with some passing clouds Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday stay breezy with gusts around 20 mph. Those high temperatures jump back to the lower 80s both days with lots of sunshine.

Friday is still around 80 degrees, but clouds increase ahead of the next cold front.

The arrival time of the rain and storms is now aimed at Friday night to Saturday, bringing us on and off rain and storms into Saturday and a midday high of around 69 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a few showers are leftover Saturday night into Sunday morning. A stray mountaintop snow shower can’t be ruled out by Sunday night, as we drop the upper 30s for most of the area.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.