Tennessee Vols swept by Arkansas

Vols recorded just seven hits in the series finale
Chase Burns, pitched 5.1 innings in game three against Arkansas
Chase Burns, pitched 5.1 innings in game three against Arkansas(UT Athletics)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Similar problems continue to plague No. 12/16 Tennessee, and sputtering offense and defensive struggles led to a 7-2 loss to No. 5/5 Arkansas in Sunday’s series finale.

The Razorbacks tacked on six runs across the first two innings at the hands of Vol starting pitcher Drew Beam, who lasted just 1.2 innings and was tagged for six runs on four hits and four walks before handing the ball over to fellow sophomore Chase Burns. Beam earned just his second loss on the season.

In an up-and-down season for Burns, he stifled Arizona’s offense, going 5.1 innings in relief. The right-hander allowed just one run on three hits and struck out five in the outing to keep the Vols in the game.

Tennessee had opportunities to get on the board in the early going but stranded two runners on base in the first and second innings. UT recorded its first score in the fourth inning off a Jared Dickey single into left field with the bases loaded to drive in a pair of runs and cut the deficit to four. Tennessee registered just seven hits on the afternoon.

At the plate, only two Vols had multiple hits, Kavares Tears and Christian Scott. They both had a double and a single.

Next, Tennessee welcomes in Tennessee Tech for a midweek game, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., a team the Vols lost to a season again at Smokies Stadium.

Then, it’s back to conference play when they host Vanderbilt beginning.

