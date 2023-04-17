Two men partially trapped after trench collapse in North Knoxville, KFD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department officials said that they are working on an extended trench rescue on East Inskip Drive, according to a release.

The 800 block of East Inskip Drive will be closed while crews work. KFD officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Knoxville Fire Department Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks told WVLT News that there were two men partially trapped and would give additional updates as he had them.

WVLT News has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story.

KFD is in the 800 block of East Inskip Drive for a technical rescue.

