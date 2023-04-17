Vols Baseball drops out of NCAA top 25 poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Baseball team dropped out of the NCAA D1 Baseball top 25 poll following a series sweep in Arkansas last weekend.

Previous Coverage: Tennessee Vols swept by Arkansas

The Vols were ranked No. 16 heading into the series, but the back-to-back-to-back losses saw Tennessee drop off the NCAA chart.

Additionally, the USA Today coaches poll has Tennessee ranked at No. 20; however, these rankings are based on what a panel of head coaches considers to be the strongest competitors.

Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, continuing down to one point for 25th.

The panel consists of 31 head coaches at Division I schools who are polled weekly.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.