2 dozen rehabilitated turtles released back into the ocean

A rescue group traveled from Massachusetts to southeastern North Carolina to release 24 rehabilitated turtles Monday. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A rescue group traveled from Massachusetts to southeastern North Carolina to release 24 rehabilitated turtles Monday.

“In Cape Cod Bay alone, we had 518 cold-stunned sea turtles this winter, so that’s a huge part of the sea turtle population. So, we try to make every single one count,” said Alessia Brugnara with the New England Aquarium Sea Turtle Hospital.

The turtles were recovering from being cold-stunned, which made them weak, disoriented and unable to regulate their buoyancy.

Since the waters in Massachusetts are still too cold, the rescue group took them to North Carolina where they would be able to thrive.

Employees with the sea turtle hospital said the animals were a mix of green and Kemp’s Ridley turtles and had been in rehabilitation between four and six months.

