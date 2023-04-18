Alzheimer’s impacts Tennessee more than most states; what needs to change?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Millions of Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, more than 100,000 of them are here in Tennessee. That number is expected to rise in the coming years.

One East Tennessee woman is trying to take the burden off of families, caring for their loved ones.

“It’s a very hard disease,” Rebecca Williams said, Volunteer Advocate for Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter.

Williams knows the effects of Alzheimer’s first hand. Her grandmother died from Alzheimer’s many years ago. It was up to Williams and her family to care for her during the last few years of her life.

“If you’ve gone through this disease with a loved one, if you have helped care for someone with this disease, it’s something that never goes away,” Williams said.

Williams said caring for someone with Alzheimer’s is an around the clock job. Data shows there are more than 120,000 people in Tennessee living with Alzheimer’s, requiring 367,000 non-professionals to take care of them.

Last year, Tennessee passed the Col. Thomas G. Bowden Memorial Act, a pilot program that provides respite care for 225 Tennessee families.

“225 families, that’s kind of a drop in the bucket,” Williams said. “If there are 120,000 Tennesseans living with this disease, we have to do more.”

Williams went to Nashville a couple of weeks ago to thank lawmakers for that pilot program, but advocated for more support.

Williams said there are some FDA-approved drugs for people with early Alzheimer’s. Those drugs slow the effects of the disease. However, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services does not cover the cost. Williams is telling federal lawmakers that it should be covered, to help reduce the cost for families.

Data from Seniorly shows Tennessee is the 9th most impacted state in the nation by Alzheimer’s. A gerontologist said the scary thing is, there is no singular cause of Alzheimer’s, but there are a few things you can monitor to help prevent it.

“From drinking, to your diet, to smoking, to stress,” Marlena del Hierro said, Gerontologist with Seniorly. “We’re constantly, there’s a lot of factors that might be stress related from work, to having a family.”

Del Hierro said being happy in your job, and around your friends and family will help the aging process too.

