Ashley Rogers named SEC Pitcher of the Week

Ashley Rogers
Ashley Rogers(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After defeating a pair of top-25 teams last week, graduate pitcher Ashley Rogers has been named the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Rogers tossed a pair of gems last week as she helped the Lady Vols defeat No. 14 Virginia Tech and No. 16 Kentucky on the road. The righty shut out the Hokies and allowed just one hit with one walk and six strikeouts over four innings.

On Friday night, at Kentucky, she tossed a complete game allowing one run on three hits with 11 strikeouts. The Athens, Tennessee, native improved to 13-1 on the year with the two wins.

It is now the fifth time Rogers has garnered SEC Pitcher of the Week recognition in her career and the first time this season.

The award comes on the heels of a big week for Rogers who was drafted third overall by the Smash It Sports Vipers on Monday night in the 2023 Women’s Professional Fastpitch draft.

As a team, Tennessee has now picked up six SEC weekly awards in 2023.

Following a Tuesday night matchup against Kennesaw State, the Lady Vols welcome Florida to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium for a three-game set Saturday through Monday.

