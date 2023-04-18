Blood drive to benefit Sevierville patrol captain assistant planned for April 20
Officials are asking for help replenishing the supply of lifesaving blood.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up to host a blood drive supporting one of their own.
Sherri Aagenes, a patrol captain assistant with the department faced serious health issues earlier this year, including a ruptured spleen. She needed a lot of blood for treatment, so SCSO officials and MEDIC are hosting a blood drive to help replenish the supply.
The drive will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 20 and will be located at 106 W. Bruce Street in Sevierville. Officials asked to make sure you tell staff that you are donating for Sherri Aagenes.
Aagenes said she wouldn’t be alive today if these blood products had not been available for her treatment.
You can register for a time to donate here.
