Blood drive to benefit Sevierville patrol captain assistant planned for April 20

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up to host a blood drive supporting one of their own.

Sherri Aagenes, a patrol captain assistant with the department faced serious health issues earlier this year, including a ruptured spleen. She needed a lot of blood for treatment, so SCSO officials and MEDIC are hosting a blood drive to help replenish the supply.

The drive will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 20 and will be located at 106 W. Bruce Street in Sevierville. Officials asked to make sure you tell staff that you are donating for Sherri Aagenes.

We live in the best County on earth and a part of this is due to the giving spirit of the people who live here. Many of... Posted by Sevier County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 17, 2023

Aagenes said she wouldn’t be alive today if these blood products had not been available for her treatment.

You can register for a time to donate here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.