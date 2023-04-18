Blood drive to benefit Sevierville patrol captain assistant planned for April 20

Sherri Aagenes faced serious health issues, and Sevierville Police Department hosted a blood drive in support.(Sevierville Police Department)
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up to host a blood drive supporting one of their own.

Sherri Aagenes, a patrol captain assistant with the department faced serious health issues earlier this year, including a ruptured spleen. She needed a lot of blood for treatment, so SCSO officials and MEDIC are hosting a blood drive to help replenish the supply.

The drive will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 20 and will be located at 106 W. Bruce Street in Sevierville. Officials asked to make sure you tell staff that you are donating for Sherri Aagenes.

Posted by Sevier County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 17, 2023

Aagenes said she wouldn’t be alive today if these blood products had not been available for her treatment.

You can register for a time to donate here.

