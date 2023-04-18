Contruction on Alcoa Highway could cause traffic delays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Construction will begin on Alcoa Highway in Knox County on Wednesday could cause traffic delays, Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesperson Mark Nagi said.

Alcoa Highway’s northbound exit ramp to John Sevier Highway will be shifted south to allow for separate construction of John Sevier Highway.

Nagi said that weather should impact the schedule and advised drivers should be careful while workers are present.

Motorists traveling northbound on Alcoa Highway (SR 115/US 129) in Knox County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an effect on traffic. pic.twitter.com/MbR6kZC3ry — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) April 18, 2023

