Contruction on Alcoa Highway could cause traffic delays
The work will begin Wednesday, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said.
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alcoa Highway’s northbound exit ramp to John Sevier Highway will be shifted south to allow for separate construction of John Sevier Highway.
Nagi said that weather should impact the schedule and advised drivers should be careful while workers are present.
