Contruction on Alcoa Highway could cause traffic delays

The work will begin Wednesday, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said.
[FILE] Construction cones
[FILE] Construction cones(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Construction will begin on Alcoa Highway in Knox County on Wednesday could cause traffic delays, Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesperson Mark Nagi said.

Alcoa Highway’s northbound exit ramp to John Sevier Highway will be shifted south to allow for separate construction of John Sevier Highway.

Nagi said that weather should impact the schedule and advised drivers should be careful while workers are present.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is working to ensure the buns are softer and toasted to a golden brown while having...
McDonald’s is working to upgrade and improve its burgers
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
A trench rescue operation is underway, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials.
Two men trapped, rescued after North Knoxville trench collapsed, KFD says
Ricardo Roman
Man arrested for rape of child, Alcoa police say
Rossini Festival returning to downtown Knoxville with special feature

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the latest timing of the weekend cold front.
Warming up now ahead of a cold front’s rain and some mountain snow
A little kiss of smoke will make this guacamole recipe stand out!
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Smoked Guacamole
Mark Peters
Missing man ‘possibly endangered,’ Knoxville police say
An overturned semi-truck closed the on-ramp to I-40 East at Exit 347 in Roane County on...
Overturned semi-truck closes ramp in Roane County