Deputies: Pastor uploaded child sex abuse images using church’s WiFi

Daryl Hayes was indicted on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Daryl Hayes
Daryl Hayes(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County pastor was indicted after investigators found he used his church’s internet connection to upload images of child sex abuse online, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daryl Hayes, 50, was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Hayes after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a media release said.

The tip led to the search of the Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ, where Hayes was lead pastor, and his residence. While details of the search were not immediately made available, Hayes was immediately fired from the church, according to the release. Detectives do not believe there were any local child victims or any additional concerns for the public, the release said.

Anyone with information related to this case, you’re urged to contact Investigator Paul Lusk here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is working to ensure the buns are softer and toasted to a golden brown while having...
McDonald’s is working to upgrade and improve its burgers
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
A trench rescue operation is underway, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials.
Two men trapped, rescued after North Knoxville trench collapsed, KFD says
Ricardo Roman
Man arrested for rape of child, Alcoa police say
Rossini Festival returning to downtown Knoxville with special feature

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the latest timing of the weekend cold front.
Warming up now ahead of a cold front’s rain and some mountain snow
A little kiss of smoke will make this guacamole recipe stand out!
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Smoked Guacamole
Mark Peters
Missing man ‘possibly endangered,’ Knoxville police say
An overturned semi-truck closed the on-ramp to I-40 East at Exit 347 in Roane County on...
Overturned semi-truck closes ramp in Roane County
[FILE] Construction cones
Contruction on Alcoa Highway could cause traffic delays