Film festival coming to Knoxville

Film Fest Knox is coming downtown in November, and tickets will go on sale soon.
An exterior of a Regal Cinemas location is seen in this AP file photo.
An exterior of a Regal Cinemas location is seen in this AP file photo.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A film festival is coming to Knoxville this fall, Visit Knoxville representatives announced on Tuesday.

Film Fest Knox will be held on Nov. 10 through 12 in downtown Knoxville.

The festival will showcase critically acclaimed films from around the world and films centered on the region.

One of the major components of the festival will include a competition. Six films will be curated and pitted against each for the title of the best feature. The winner’s film will receive an Oscar-qualifying theatrical release at a Regal theatre.

Additionally, people will be able to submit a one-minute elevator pitch for a feature film and a seven-minute standalone short before a panel of film industry professionals. The event, called the Elev8or pitch, will give awards to the top 20 teams, who will also have their films screened in a block during the festival.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale in July, and more information can be found on Regal’s website.

