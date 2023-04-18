Former Farragut basketball standout Avery Strickland transfers to Tennessee

The 2021 Tennessee high school Player of the Year entered the transfer portal shortly after wrapping up her freshman season at the University of Pittsburgh.
Avery Strickland
Avery Strickland(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Farragut standout Avery Strickland announced on social media Tuesday that she’s coming home to play for Tennessee.

The 2021 Tennessee high school Player of the Year entered the transfer portal shortly after wrapping up her freshman season at the University of Pittsburgh. Strickland played in 30 games this past season for the Panthers and started in 11 contests. The former All-State guard averaged just over 20 minutes per game while shooting 38.3 percent from the floor and 33.9 percent from three.

Strickland played at Farragut High School and helped lead the Lady Admirals to their first state championship game her senior year.

