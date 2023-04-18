Knox Co. mental health providers name most urgent mental health issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Department of Health released a mental health report Tuesday, which examines the status of mental health in Knox County.

In the report, Knox County mental health providers were asked to name the most urgent issues impacting mental health in the region. The most urgent issue identified was childhood trauma.

The report said that nearly half of Knox County Schools high school students reported at least one adverse childhood experience, which is any potentially traumatic event that occurs before the age of 17.

People who report two or more ACEs are more likely to report mental health problems, the report said.

Anxiety was the second most common mental health issue identified. The report said that anxiety disorders are the most common mental health concern in the United States with reports of anxiety being higher in city limits.

Homelessness was also listed as a primary concern for mental health providers in the county. Results from the Knox County Mental Health Survey ranked anyone experiencing homelessness in the top two groups in the greatest need of healthcare providers.

The report also identified that transportation, knowledge of available services and access were the top reasons why someone might not pursue mental health services.

All five regions of Knox County (North, Central/Inner City, East and West) reported that transportation is the top barrier to mental health services.

Many people just don’t know what services are available and had difficulty finding a provider, the report said.

“While I was searching for a provider, I several times had the thought of ‘What if I was in crisis right now?’ I wasn’t at the time, but I would have no idea what to do and how to do it,” said one of the report’s focus group participants.

Access was the most common answer to mental health service barriers. 88% of survey respondents said that there is a lack of availability of appointments, according to the report. While there are not enough appointments, the cost of services was also an issue.

“It [cost] can add up even when people have insurance. It’s not always necessarily a $10 or $15 co-payment,” said a focus group participant.

The report ultimately concluded with several recommendations to help address these issues.

Recommendations to meet needs

To further understand the impact of trauma on our population’s mental health, continue local monitoring of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) through systematic data collection such as the Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

Reduce local emergency service utilization by developing a local crisis hotline to address acute mental health needs.

To determine workforce availability, conduct an environmental scan of Knox County.

To increase capacity of services, increase availability of group homes and long-term care facilities.

Recommendations to address barriers

Enable individuals to attend their mental health service appointments by providing subsidized or free transportation and increased access to telehealth services.

Increase awareness of existing resources by providing education to individuals and organizations in sectors that engage high-risk populations.

Increase awareness of existing resources by implementing targeted publicity and marketing campaigns.

To meet the cultural needs of our population, develop and facilitate cultural competency trainings regarding special populations for mental health professionals in all career stages.

Enable access for individuals with limited or no income to mental health services by exploring options to reduce or eliminate cost for clients for initial engagement.

Anyone interested in reading the full report can do so below.

