Lady Vols’ pitcher Ashley Rogers selected in Women’s Professional Fastpitch Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday evening Lady Vols’ pitcher, Ashley Rogers, heard her name called in the 2023 Women’s Professional Fastpitch Draft.

The graduate student was selected No. 3 overall by the Smash It Sports Vipers based in Rochester, NY.

The right-hander is a two-time All-SEC and All-Conference selection and an All-American. A season ago, Rogers tossed a perfect game against East Carolina.

Currently, she’s helping to lead the No. 6 Lady Vols who are currently 13-2 in conference play. Rogers is 13-1 on the year, tossing 133 strikeouts so far.

Rogers will join the team following the conclusion of her final season on Rocky Top.

