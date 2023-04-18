Lady Vols’ pitcher Ashley Rogers selected in Women’s Professional Fastpitch Draft

Rogers will finish out the season before moving onto New York.
Ashley Rogers
Ashley Rogers(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday evening Lady Vols’ pitcher, Ashley Rogers, heard her name called in the 2023 Women’s Professional Fastpitch Draft.

The graduate student was selected No. 3 overall by the Smash It Sports Vipers based in Rochester, NY.

The right-hander is a two-time All-SEC and All-Conference selection and an All-American. A season ago, Rogers tossed a perfect game against East Carolina.

Currently, she’s helping to lead the No. 6 Lady Vols who are currently 13-2 in conference play. Rogers is 13-1 on the year, tossing 133 strikeouts so far.

Rogers will join the team following the conclusion of her final season on Rocky Top.

