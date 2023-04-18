Lawmakers defer action to allow teachers to carry guns on school grounds

Bill placed on the clerk’s desk and could be recalled by any House member.
WSMV4's Danielle Jackson reports.
By Danielle Jackson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lawmakers decided to hold a bill on the clerk’s desk that would allow teachers in the state to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds.

The bill was moved to the clerk’s desk by sponsor Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, after lawmakers attempted to move the end of Monday’s calendar to Wednesday.

Protesters in the gallery of the House Chambers yelled in protest at the move to postpone hearing the bill after spending the day at the Capitol.

After a motion to move the calendar was withdrawn, Williams asked the bill to be placed on the clerk’s desk.

By placing the bill on the clerk’s desk, legislators could revive the bill and place it on a calendar at any time before the session ends. However, the senate version of the bill has already been deferred to the Judiciary Committee for action in January 2024.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is working to ensure the buns are softer and toasted to a golden brown while having...
McDonald’s is working to upgrade and improve its burgers
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
A trench rescue operation is underway, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials.
Two men trapped, rescued after North Knoxville trench collapsed, KFD says
Ricardo Roman
Man arrested for rape of child, Alcoa police say
Rossini Festival returning to downtown Knoxville with special feature

Latest News

Three medical helicopters are en route to a serious crash in Monroe County.
Three medical helicopters called to Monroe County crash
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the latest timing of the weekend cold front.
Warming up now ahead of a cold front’s rain and some mountain snow
The Nashville International Airport (BNA) evacuated Concourse C due to the presence of a...
Chemical leak causes BNA evacuation on Sunday
Catch up Quick
Catch up Quick