Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Smoked Guacamole
A little kiss of smoke will make this guacamole recipe stand out!
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Smoke Guacamole Recipe
Servings: 4
Ingredients
- 3 avocados, ripe
- 1/2 small onion, finely diced
- 2 Roma tomatoes, diced
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeds removed and finely diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
Instructions
- Slice the avocados in half, remove the pit and scoop into a mixing bowl.
- Mash the avocado with a fork and make it as chunky or smooth as you’d like.
- Add the remaining ingredients and stir together. Give it a taste test and add a pinch more salt or lime juice if needed.
- Place the mixed guacamole in a smoker and let it sit for 1 to 5 minutes.
- Serve the guacamole with baked tortilla chips.
