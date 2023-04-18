Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Smoked Guacamole

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A little kiss of smoke will make this guacamole recipe stand out!

Smoke Guacamole Recipe

Servings: 4

Ingredients

Instructions

Slice the avocados in half, remove the pit and scoop into a mixing bowl.

Mash the avocado with a fork and make it as chunky or smooth as you’d like.

Add the remaining ingredients and stir together. Give it a taste test and add a pinch more salt or lime juice if needed.

Place the mixed guacamole in a smoker and let it sit for 1 to 5 minutes.