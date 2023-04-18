Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Smoked Guacamole

A little kiss of smoke will make this guacamole recipe stand out!
A little kiss of smoke will make this guacamole recipe stand out!
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A little kiss of smoke will make this guacamole recipe stand out!

Smoke Guacamole Recipe

Servings: 4

Ingredients

  • 3 avocados, ripe
  • 1/2 small onion, finely diced
  • 2 Roma tomatoes, diced
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, seeds removed and finely diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Instructions

  1. Slice the avocados in half, remove the pit and scoop into a mixing bowl.
  2. Mash the avocado with a fork and make it as chunky or smooth as you’d like.
  3. Add the remaining ingredients and stir together. Give it a taste test and add a pinch more salt or lime juice if needed.
  4. Place the mixed guacamole in a smoker and let it sit for 1 to 5 minutes.
  5. Serve the guacamole with baked tortilla chips.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is working to ensure the buns are softer and toasted to a golden brown while having...
McDonald’s is working to upgrade and improve its burgers
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
A trench rescue operation is underway, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials.
Two men trapped, rescued after North Knoxville trench collapsed, KFD says
Ricardo Roman
Man arrested for rape of child, Alcoa police say
Rossini Festival returning to downtown Knoxville with special feature

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the latest timing of the weekend cold front.
Warming up now ahead of a cold front’s rain and some mountain snow
A little kiss of smoke will make this guacamole recipe stand out!
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Smoked Guacamole
Mark Peters
Missing man ‘possibly endangered,’ Knoxville police say
An overturned semi-truck closed the on-ramp to I-40 East at Exit 347 in Roane County on...
Overturned semi-truck closes ramp in Roane County